WCS News Statement Issued from Global Environment Facility

The following statement was released today by the Wildlife Conservation Society upon the launch of the new innovative Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF). The fund is designed to finance the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

Said Monica Medina, President and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Society:

“As the world’s largest on-the-ground conservation organization working in 50 plus countries, we welcome the launch of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) which will help turn around our planet’s catastrophic biodiversity downward spiral.

“We commend the fund’s aspirational target of 20 percent to go to Indigenous Peoples and local communities, which represents a paradigm shift recognizing and enabling their crucial conservation leadership and contributions.

“We applaud Canada and the United Kingdom for announcing contributions to the fund. Their commitments will hopefully attract additional investments from other governments, philanthropy, and the private sector. Their commitments set in motion the success of this fund which is under exceptional management by the Global Environment Facility led by its CEO and Chairperson Carlos Manuel Rodriguez.

“At WCS, we are working across the globe with communities, governments, and intergovernmental agreements and organizations, to develop and implement GBF strategies. Countries from the Global South specifically need new funding to advance the ambitious goals and targets of the framework.

“WCS is optimistic that with this fund and political will, the world can meet the ambition of the GBF, including conserving and protecting at least 30 percent of land, freshwater and sea by 2030, and retaining and enhancing the ecological integrity of ecosystems across the globe.

“Ultimately, this new fund is about investing in projects that will change the trajectory of nature for the better, help address the climate crisis, and prevent future pandemics. Those are not luxury items, they are essential.

“The launch of the GBFF shows that governments can work together and commit to actions to better our world for people and wildlife as they did when adopting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in December 2022.

This new fund along with the announcement by Canada of the Nature Champions Network, mobilizing environmental ministers and representatives from around the world, is cause for hope that the world can unite behind protecting biodiversity for generations to come.”