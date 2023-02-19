We appreciate the Pulima dispute mediation outcome – Sissala Youth Forum

The Sissala Youth Forum Sunday expressed appreciation to stakeholders in the Upper West Region for their roles in ensuring the smooth operation of the Ashcal Company Ltd, a construction firm working on the Tumu-Pulima road in the Sissala East Municipality.

The contractor was denied access to a gravel site at the community, which necessitated a mediation to allow him access to the site to facilitate work.

A statement signed by Mr Issifu Napuna Alidu, the President of the Sissala Youth Forum, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa, mentioned the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, among other stakeholders, as playing a critical role in the mediation process.

“The role of the Upper West Regional Minister (Dr Hafiz Bin Salih) has been phenomenal, re-assuring and filled with admiration,” it said.

The statement extended appreciation to “the disputing brothers (Traditional leadership of Pulima, the elders and the youth) for their strong display of wisdom and brotherhood in embracing this peaceful approach.”

It commended the collaborative efforts of the Sissala Youth Forum, the Wa branch of the Sissala Union and the executives in ensuring a successful mediation.

“Leadership of Sissala Youth Forum believes this peaceful mediation outcome was made possible through the collective prayers and support of all stakeholders …”, the statement added.

With good roads in the Sissala land, the economic potential of the enclave could liberate Ghana and West Africa from hunger and poverty, it said.