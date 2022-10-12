We are breaking the digital divide – Ntim Fodjour

The Reverend John Ntim Fodjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, has reiterated the government’s commitment to breaking the digital divide in the country.

He said the government had put in a huge investment in ensuring that the digital infrastructure was sufficiently dissolved even in the hardest to reach areas in the country led by agencies such as the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC).

Rev. Fodjour was speaking at the launch of the first National Students App of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS-Connect) at Legon in Accra on the theme “Building Students Capacities through Digitization.”

He highlighted the essence of acquiring digital literacy and skills by the youth in today’s world.

Rev. Fordjour therefore urged students to subscribe to the app since it was a platform that will propel the grounds for great er innovation, investment, and businesses.

Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina expressed the need for students to invest in the digital world since the post covid- 19 economy would be a digital one.

He said through his own initiative, he had been able to offer jobs to more than 200 youth in his constituency and commended the efforts of the GUPS in bringing out an innovative idea to solve issues in the academic sector.

He appealed to the government to help in funding the digital structure and to train more people to take advantage of the digitalization agenda.

Madam Emily Jemima Nyarko, President of the Union said the GUPS-Connect was an application that had been developed to bridge the gap between institutions and students to push for a better future.

“One can download the App on google play store and apple play store,’ Madam Nyarko added, and pledged her support to supply relief items to member institutions

Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of GIFEC, commended the union for their innovative idea and expressed his company’s commitment to support the union in its endeavours.