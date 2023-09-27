We are building a team that can compete at any level – Ogum

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, has called on supporters of the club to exercise patience as he put together a formidable team capable of competing at any level.

“We are building a team that can compete at any level and we need patience and time to be able to do that,” he told the media at a pre-match conference ahead of the match day three clash against Karela United.

He said building a solid team was not all about results but also the progress in the team’s play which, according to him, was encouraging.

He underlined the need for the fans to look at the positives in the performance of the team apart from the results to appreciate the progress being made.

The team, he said, was not under any pressure and that they were preparing very well for the match against Karela at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

“I believe that there is a correlation between performance and results and we are working hard at the training ground to get the needed results on Sunday,” he assured.

Coach Ogum urged the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers on Sunday to watch good football and also give the players the motivation to do more for the club.

Steve Dese Mukwala who scored eight goals in the 222/2023 season, said he wanted to improve on last season’s performance.

He said the players appreciated the unflinching support of the fans and urged them to rally behind the team to bring the best out of them.