We are challenged – Ho Teaching Hospital on Health Services Workers Union strike

The Ho Teaching Hospital is reporting challenges in dealing with healthcare service to its clients in view of the ongoing strike by the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU).

The Union had announced a “full industrial action” beginning Tuesday, October 26, 2021, over what its leadership called “poor conditions of service.”

Mr. Amos Dzah, Public Relations Head of the Ho Teaching Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although nurses and doctors were at post, initial processes such as issuing of cards were not available and therefore hundreds of clients, who visited the facility could not be attended to.

“We are challenged, and management is trying to see how best to overcome it. People are coming to the hospital but lots of them are going back. Health information staff is part of the strike and we can’t skip their service.

Laundry staff, and workers in charge of sterilizing hospital equipment, once they are not there, how can doctors work. It’s teamwork… it’s like a conveyor belt. When one is not working, the rest cannot properly function,” he said.

The PRO was however hopeful that government’s scheduled engagement with the health workers union would yield some positive results.

Dr. Senanu Dzokoto, Deputy Regional Director of Health Services in charge of public health, told the GNA that the situation was being monitored and feedback collated for necessary actions.