Senior High School Students in the Ho Municipality have expressed their excitement in returning to school to continue with their academic work, though the COVID-19 pandemic is completely not defeated.

Majority of them said financial challenges and the pandemic prevented them from attending private classes, therefore, returning to school to continue their academic work was a good decision.

The students who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they had been educated well on how to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, and believed none of them would contract the disease during their stay at school.

Master Lawrence Selase Sewornu, a form two student of Mawuli SHS said the opportunity given them would not be abused but would remain studious to complete the term.

Mr Anthony Gustav Adomah, Headmaster of Mawuli Senior High School said the school had all the necessary COVID-19 preventive materials, which would be distributed to the students, and staff to stem the spread of the disease.

He said the school had a medical team in place to check the temperature of every student upon arrival and urged them to endeavour to observe the health safety protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Headmaster said 1, 870 students were expected to report to school and called on the students to focus on their studies to achieve their dreams.

Madam Ernestina Peniana, Headmistress of Mawuko Girls Senior High said the school had been fumigated and other preparations necessary for effective academic work to begin have been done.

She said her outfit had been informed of the arrival of some COVID-19 preventive materials at the Municipal Education Office and would soon take delivery of them for onward distribution to the students and the staff to limit the spread of the disease.

She said the School was expecting a total of 819 students to return and urged them to observe all the safety protocols and abide by the school’s rules and regulations.

There were Veronica buckets filled with water, liquid soap, tissue paper, and hand sanitizer at the various schools visited by the GNA to enable both students and teachers to observe the COVID-19 preventive measures.