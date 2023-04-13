“We are committed to the development of Handball” – Nii Bannerman

Nii Lante Bannerman, the President of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA) says his administration is committed to ensuring the development of the sport in the country.

He said his outfit would continue to initiate programs that were aimed at seeing to the development of the sport, hence the decision to host the youth competition in Ghana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone Three Trophy Tournament for Under-17 and Under-19 females, said “We are proud to host this tournament in Ghana.

“We hope that the competition would provide an opportunity for the participants to showcase their skills, learn from each other and form new friendships.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the international handball federation and the Confederation of Africa Handball for their confidence in us and for making this tournament possible.

Mr. Seydou Diouf, President of the Senegal Handball Federation commended Ghana for hosting the tournament, “We want to thank Ghana very much for hosting this important tournament, the promotion of handball in Africa is great and Ghana is making efforts for the promotion and growth of it”.

He added that, Ghana believes in Pan-African development and this event, would also serve as a preparation for the African Games in 2024.

Madam Inoka Makova who represented IHF urged the young ladies to take the event seriously as it would give them advantage in life in future.

She said, “I am so glad that Ghana has taken the responsibility to organise competition mainly for girls this really shows that there is gender balance”.

“I believe with this experience you ladies would be able to prove it, not only on the field but also outside the field,” she added.

Dr. Osman Haruna who spoke on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the government was fully in support of the tournament because sports bring unity and development in a nation.