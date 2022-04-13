President Akufo-Addo has reiterated the commitment of government to ensure transparency and judicious use of revenue mobilized through the implementation of the electronic transaction levy Act to engender confidence among tax payers.

According to the President “government agenda to introduce the electronic levy bill, is now electronic transfer levy Act 2022 “Act 1075″ is a strategic decision to boost our revenue mobilization drive in order to grow our economy by ourselves to improve social, economic and infrastructural development in the republic of Ghana. The controversies which emanated from the inception of the electronic levy bill was a healthy one for our democracy as a nation”.

President Akufo-Addo therefore assured that “the government is committed to ensure the Judicious administration and implementation and the same time reporting of all revenues collected under the newly introduced electronic levy Act to impose a confidence in the government”.

This was contained in a speech read on behalf of the President by the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong during the 60th anniversary celebration of Rev. Friederich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church in Akosombo under the theme “Jesus Christ the light of the world.”

He assured the congregants that, “government remains resolute and alive to serve all well-meaning Ghanaians despite the global economic challenges. we are focused to sustain and grow the economy to make it an enviable one hence the need to continue to invest in the future the benefit for the generations unborn”

President Akufo-Addo said the Free Senior High, Vocational and Technical Education policy are the special purpose vehicles to churn out the needed human capital for accelerated development.

“I am very optimistic the legacy to ensure every school going child of this country attains a minimum of secondary education has overly been achieved the data is available to show. The free senior high school and the free technical vocational and education training are the best vehicles we have devised to take us to the realization of our goal of an educated and skilled work force” he explained.

He added that “considering our current dispensation of technological advancement, every school going child will continue to be given the requisite education to be equip to run a modern and digitalize economy, and also the pursue to achieve Ghana beyond aid is very promising especially when government is poised to become self-reliant to win itself from over reliance of foreign taste”.

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman constituency Thomas Ampem Nyarko haven been honoured with a citation for his immense contribution to the growth and development of the Rev. Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church, lauded the congregation for their feat in Christianity. He however urged the church to pay attention to unemployment among the youth to roll out interventions to address the menace.

“The church must also pay a little attention of helping to solve unemployment among the youth in the church, if the church can complement government and state institutions efforts in this regard, I believe that it will go a long way to reduce the current unemployment situation bedevilling the country” he added.

Meanwhile, Rev. Oware Raynox Ankamah, who is the district minister and also the minister in charge of Rev. Friederich Monninger Memorial Presbyterian Church urged Christians to portray the values of Jesus Christ in all their endeavour.