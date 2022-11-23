We are confident in Black Stars – Ghanaians

Most Ghanaians are very confident that the Black Stars will surprise C. Ronaldo and Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,

After the Ghana national team had defeated European side Switzerland, many people who did not believe are now supporting, and they hope and pray that Ghana does well to top the Group H and move on to the next stage.

Yours Truly is also very confident and hopeful that the Black Stars will shine and move on.

Looking at the Black Stars camp by the power of the internet and social media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TicTok, one can see the training and confidence in camp as peaceful and perfect.

In fact the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by Mr. Kurt Okraku should be commended for their splendid work in managing the team, as well as attracting sponsors.

The world cup has already produced some shocking results, like Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, and the Ghana Black Stars have been inspired by the Arabians that everything is possible.

“If Messi is down, then C. Ro can also go down” said Erico, a friend of mine who trains with me every morning at the gym.

It may look herculean, but Ghana can beat Portugal. Coach Otto Addo and his technical staff has what ir takes, the playing body also knows what is at stake at the biggest football festival.

The Ghana Supporters Union led by One Man aka Abraham Boakye and Abraham Nkansah popularly known as Apirigu Chakapama have also arrived in Qatar ro give the team all the massive and maximum support.

In 2014, things did not go well for Ghana as the players were not told the truth by the authorities, but this time everything is transparent and the players are in high spirits and good to go.

After 2006, 2010 and 2014, the GFA and the Black Stars should gather the experience to face any opposition, whether Portugal, South Korea or Uruguay.

I predict a 2-0 victory for Ghana. I know other people may not think like me, but that is what I feel, and I pray that it happens.

I am very sorry not to be in Qatar, but I assure my fans and readers of the most exclusives from Qatar.