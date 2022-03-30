We Are Digitizing Births And Deaths Registry – Akufo-Addo

The era where people used to falsify their birth certificates will be a thing of the past.

This follows moves to digitise the operations of the Births and Deaths registry.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the days when people use different ages for different purposes and documents in the country will be thing of the past.

“Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die and be buried, without any record of his or her existence. The operations of the Births and Deaths Registry are finally being digitised to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have,” he said in the 2022 State of the Nation Address.

“Indeed, Mr Speaker, we are expecting greater things from the greater use of technology and the digitalization of our economy as a whole. I am happy to report that the National Identification Card, the Ghana Card, has finally been integrated into our everyday lives as a cradle-to-grave necessity.”

“Every child born in this country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life. There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the same as the details on a driving licence, a passport and yes, on our tax identification.”

“We all have addresses at which we can be identified, even if we live, unfortunately for the time being, in a kiosk. And when we die, that inevitable rite of passage will be recorded to mark the end of our life.”