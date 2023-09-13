We are focused on 2024 Olympic Qualification – Wahid Omar

Skipper of the national Boxing team, the Black Bombers, Wahid Omar says they are focused on achieving their dreams of Olympic Games Qualification in Dakar and not on monies to be paid them by government.

He said they have already been assured by the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif to go to Dakar and come for their Per Diems and allowances.

He said the tournament has been very tough and he is very sad for losing, however there are other Ghanaians who are still in contention to qualify and they must be encouraged.

“We know when we come home our allowances will be sorted so we are focused and concentrated” he said.

Heavyweight, Jonathan Tetteh who won his bout to enter the Quarter finals said he just wants to qualify and take part in the Olympic Games which will come with many rewards, so for now his attention is on qualifying to Paris 2024.

Commonwealth Silver medalist. Joseph Commey said they are cool, calm and collected, just ready to make history again.

Theophilus Allotey who has won two fights expressed that he wants to achieve greater things, so his mind is one winning the rest of the bouts.

They were reacting to rumours in some media circles in Ghana that the Black Bombers want to boycott the Olympic Qualifier until they get their Per Diems.

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare noted that they are not aware, because there is peace and unity in their camp

“You see such rumours can affect the boxers” performance, but I will psych them for the battles ahead. I already said we can qualify one or two boxers and look at the other World Qualifiers in Italy and Thailand” he expressed.

Vice President, Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the GBF told Yours Truly, he believes Coach Asare can control the boxers, because he knows how to handle them.

Ghana has four boxers in the competition who will fight on Wednesday. They are USA based Ornella Sathoud, Theo Allotey, Joshua Commey and Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’.