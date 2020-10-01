Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, the Paramount Chief of the Peki Traditional Area has said that the Peki state’s allegiance is with Ghana as history proves it is a part of Ghana.

“We are Gold Coasters and therefore we are Ghanaians,” and not part of the supposed Western Togoland.

Togbega Dei said this in a news release copied to the Ghana News Agency, in fallout of activities of a group calling itself Western Togoland Restoration Front, seeking to declare parts of the sovereign Ghana an independent state.

He explained that Trans-Volta/Togoland (TVT) was created in 1952 by British Colonial Ordinance and was a merger of Southern British Togoland, which was a United Nations (UN) Trust Territory made up of former Ho, Kpandu and Buem-Krachi Districts and South Eastern Gold Coast Colony which was a British Colony made up of Peki, Anlo and Tongu.

Deiga condemned the recent attack on some Ghanaians, security personnel, state property and also the blockade of some entry routes to the Volta Region.

He said the Peki state would support all efforts by the Republic of Ghana to curb the nefarious activities of the Group Foundation (HSGF) and advised the citizens of Peki Traditional Area not to indulge in any activities of secessionists.