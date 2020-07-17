Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has expressed the Commission’s appreciation to Ghanaians, especially the stakeholders for their support and cooperation during the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise.

She said the EC could not do it alone without the support of its stakeholders, saying that the Commission’s engagement with the media to explain its activities to the public has been a worthwhile endeavour.

Speaking to journalists at the fourth edition of the “Let the Citizen Know initiative” in Accra, she said the Commission was committed to living up to its values of transparency, fairness, and integrity in the discharge of its mandate.

She reiterated the essence of the “Let the Citizen Know initiative” saying that the EC was determined to use the platform to communicate the truth to the public at all times.

Mrs Mensa reminded the media, that as one of the Commission’s key stakeholders for the compilation of a credible voters’ register and the conduct of a free and fair election, they must make it a duty to report the truth and be factual in the spirit of transparency and justice.

She appealed to Ghanaians to disabuse their minds of the notion that figures put out by the Commission are bloated, saying, “it cannot be so.”

She explained that at the end of the day, the statistics at the registration centres are given to all stakeholders including the political party agents, which helps them to do their collation.

The EC, he said, has no intention to put out bloated figures, saying, that there could be human errors but since the process makes room for due diligence when the Commission’s attention is drawn to the mistakes, “we admit and correct them.”

