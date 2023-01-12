We are grooming Ghanaian boxers to become World champions – GBA

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) says the association is committed to helping Ghanaian boxers rise to the level of becoming world champions through the Ghana Professional Boxing League (GPBL).

GBA organised its first GPBL last year in a quest to unearth and groom young talents to represent Ghana at the global level.

The GBA President in an interview with GNA Sports said the GPBL has come to stay and would also provide the platform for boxers to be active for world bouts.

“The more we get our boxers into the world ratings, we can talk of world titles. Before a boxer can get the chance to compete for the continental titles, he should fight about eight bouts locally, fight for the national title, before he would qualify for the continental stage, that is why this league is very important,” he added.

According to him, the GBA was still working very hard to ensure that the GPBL would be held across the country to develop talents in the other Regions.

Mr. Kotei commended former world champion, Isaac Dogboe for raising the bar for young boxers to also learn from, as he edges close to becoming a two-time world champion when he fights Cuban Ramirez Robeisy in April this year.

He urged the various stakeholders to come on board to support the GBA achieve its target.