“We are happy with our Nominee” – NPP Kpone-Katamanso Chairman

Nana Sipim, Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP), has express satisfaction over the choice of Mr Samuel Oko Amanquah as the nominee to the Municipal Chief Executive position for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone, Nana Sipim revealed that party faithful including Polling Station Executives in Kpone, Katamanso were happy with the choice President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated for the Municipality.

According to him, the NPP was a party with developmental prospects and the nominee was a perfect choice to complement the developmental agenda of the party in its quest to break the 8-year rule cycle.

The Kpone-Katamanso NPP Constituency Chairman added that the party needed unity to win elections in the constituency saying that the new MCE has to unite members of the party for electoral victory.

Nana Sipim said the party executives would support the new MCE to succeed.

He mentioned that Kpone-Katamanso has been deprived of good roads and other important social amenities saying the new MCE would have to marshal all efforts to bring hope to the people as far as development was concerned.

Nana Sipim expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for ensuring that Kpone-Katamanso remained peaceful after the Metropolitan Municipal Districts Chief Executives (MMDECs) list was released by the Local Government Minister on Sunday, September 19, 2021.