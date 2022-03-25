We Are here To Prove A Point – Black Stars Coach  

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has given assurance that his team is ready for Friday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Briefing the media ahead of the team’s last training session in Kumasi, he said his side would prove a point despite the skepticism about their ability to beat the Nigerians.

He said his team was in good shape and battle ready for the task ahead, saying that the technical team was putting together a tactical game plan to overcome the visitors.

Thomas Teye Partey, the Captain of the team said they were prepared to beat the Nigerians, to make up for the abysmal performance they put up during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He said the team was not oblivious of the quality of their opponents, would give off their best to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Ghana is only two matches away from making to its fourth World Cup with Nigeria standing between the country and qualification.

The two perennial rivals are battling for one of the five tickets to represent Africa at the world stage in a double-header which promises to be fireworks.