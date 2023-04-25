We are in the Season of Witchcraft – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has opened up on the recent attacks on his personality saying it was a manifestation of a revelation regarding the season in which we are, ‘The Season of Witchcraft.’

According to him, it was revealed to him that some pastors have launched a scattering attack on him and have taken him to the North, to Ivory Coast, and under the sea, and handed him over to a whale.

“You see Prophesy is the Kingdom headline that talks about what will happen today, what happens tomorrow and the future. So, I was amazed to see that the message I released that Sunday, the whole thing was turned around.”

It is somehow amazing to see and hear some Christians including leaders of the Gospel of Christ jumped into the attack wagon against the Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah after his recent comments over the decision of Avram Moshie to establish a school to disprove the Bible.

It would be recalled that Avram Moshie in an interview stated categorically that he was going to establish a school to prove that the Bible and its teachings are not true.

However, in responding to his claims, leader of PCI, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah during one of his church service, indicated that Avram Moshie’s claims could hold if people who would fall victims of his so-called teaching do not have the Revelation to see the truth in the information, he (Avram Moshie) would be giving.

Interestingly, in perpetrating mischief against the SEER, some media outlets failed to produce the full details of Apostle Amoako Attah’s comments on the matter, but rather edited portions which had Apostle Francis Amoako Attah saying that Jesus Never Existed, and he can destroy Christianity in ten days if he withdraws from the Church because he has the Information.

But, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah “THE SEER” speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ programme, said he has forgiven the journalist who cut portions of his message.

“I have forgiven him (the journalist); he might not do so with any bad intention. It is just a manifestation of the season in which we are,” he said.

Taking a scripture from Rev. 13:6 “It opened its mouth to blaspheme God, and to slander his name and his dwelling place and those who live in heaven,” and John 13 : 2 “During supper, when the devil had already put it into the heart of Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, to betray him” saying that the devil had already set plans in motion to destroy the Son of Man.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, spiritually Satan had programmed that these attacks should befall me, hence allowing somebody to tag me for tongues to ridicule me.

“This is the first time revelation against me came through on three consecutive times. I believe in Jesus Christ; I believe in the Bible and I am an avowed Christian. If I stop following Jesus, who should I follow?” he asked.

He explained that everything about this season is “false prophesy” against Jesus Christ and His Kingdom “but when you see Satan, tell him he has been defeated. He has lost.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also averred that these attackers were mentioned in the Bible as gang od dogs in Psalm 22: 16 “for dogs encompass me; a company of evildoers encircles me; they have pierced my hands and feet…” and that in this month of witchcraft, these “dogs” would come after you with full force because of the season.

“Either you stop them. We shouldn’t allow them to cross this month with us. We have to deal with it, we have to burn it,” he said.

2 Kings 9:22-23 “When Joram saw Jehu he asked, “Have you come in peace, Jehu?”

“How can there be peace,” Jehu replied, “as long as all the idolatry and witchcraft of your mother Jezebel abound?”

Apostle The SEER averred that as long as these evil doers continue to live among us, there would not be peace. “There cannot be peace in the church, there cannot be peace in your marriage and there cannot be peace at your work place.”

He went on further to explain that Witchcraft is the Practice by words through speaking and a Technology by the enemy against humanity, churches, individual in this end time through social media.

He said there are levels of witchcraft practice in the spirit realm and their intentions are to vocalise a statement against someone or something and that in order to fight the spirit of witchcraft, one must learn how to condemn every weapon of the tongue rising against your life, against your future, and against your destiny.

Meanwhile, in setting the Records straight however, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah in an interview on Kassapa fm explained all that he said and how section of the media edited his message to probably perpetrate mischief against him and the Kingdom.