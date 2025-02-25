Ghana Deputy Minister Nominee Denies ‘Dumsor’ Return Amid Power Outage Concerns

Richard Gyan-Mensah, Deputy Energy and Green Transition Minister-Designate, has dismissed claims that Ghana is relapsing into the era of crippling power cuts known locally as dumsor, despite growing public frustration over recent outages.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, Gyan-Mensah acknowledged “pockets of intermittent outages” but insisted they fall short of the systemic, schedule-driven blackouts that paralyzed households and businesses between 2012 and 2016.

“Let me be clear: Dumsor is not back,” Gyan-Mensah declared, referencing the devastating four-year crisis under former President John Mahama’s administration, when rolling blackouts stretched up to 24 hours daily. “What we face now are isolated incidents, not nationwide chaos.” His remarks come amid reports of unscheduled outages in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, with residents and small businesses lamenting disruptions to daily life.

The nominee attributed the current instability to ongoing maintenance work across aging thermal plants and transmission infrastructure, framing the outages as short-term pains for long-term gains. “Once maintenance concludes, reliability will improve,” he pledged, echoing the government’s broader commitment to modernizing Ghana’s energy grid and expanding renewable sources under its green transition agenda.

Yet critics argue the semantics downplay real struggles. Dumsor—a Ghanaian term blending “off” (dum) and “on” (sor)—has become politically radioactive, synonymous with economic stagnation and government neglect. Opposition figures and civil society groups accuse the current administration of sidestepping accountability by rebranding the crisis. “Call it what you want, but when hospitals rely on generators and students study by candlelight, dumsor’s ghost lingers,” said energy analyst Nana Ama Agyemang.

Gyan-Mensah’s assurances also face scrutiny given Ghana’s precarious energy outlook. The country’s power mix remains heavily reliant on erratic gas supplies and costly imported fuels, while debt-ridden state utility ECG struggles to manage distribution. A 2024 World Bank report noted that Ghana loses nearly $2.8 billion annually due to unreliable electricity—a figure that risks rising if outages persist.

For citizens, the debate over terminology matters less than results. “We don’t care what they call it—just fix the lights,” said Accra shopowner Efua Mensah, whose cold storage business has suffered spoilage losses. The government’s ability to preempt a full-blown crisis now hinges on delivering visible progress, lest the specter of dumsor resurfaces not just as a power issue, but a political lightning rod.