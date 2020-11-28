Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Edward Oduro-Kwarteng, Volta Regional Police Commander, has said that the Police were not oblivious of the tasks ahead in the upcoming general elections.

He said the Police had, therefore, put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that it delivered effectively on its mandate to the State in maintaining peace before, during and after the December polls.

DCOP Oduro-Kwarteng was speaking at a passing out parade of 179 Police recruits in Ho.

He said the Service would deal with any riotous group or individual who would try to carry out an act of lawlessness on the voting day.

He described the training of the recruits as timely as the nation geared up for the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections, disclosing that “this is the 6th batch of the recruit intake since the government gave clearance for eight thousand (8,000) young men and women to be recruited into the Service.

The Commander, who was also the Reviewing Officer at the programme, charged the recruits to conduct themselves in a manner that would inspire confidence and respect for them and the Service at large.

He said the Police Administration had resolved to commit more resources towards training and re-training of personnel in the Service to expand their knowledge base so they could discharge their duties professionally.

The Reviewing Officer disclosed that a total of 1,924 Constables who passed out in 2019 had been encamped and given a three-week advanced training on High-Risk Operation by the Formed Police Unit (FPU), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT).

Emmanuel K. Sekyi emerged best marksman, Clifford Azubire, best in a drill, Alex Kofi Amponsah, best in physical training, John Debra took the Officer Commanding Special Award, Wonder Komladza, second-best in academics nationally, while Sabu Martin Kwarase emerged best in academics and overall best recruit in the country.