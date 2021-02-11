Some private school teachers in parts of Accra have expressed worry over the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country and said they were not ready for a second closure of schools.

They said their livelihood was dependent on the vocation and that a second closure of schools would be disastrous to them.

Madam Helena Onua Offen, a teacher at True Vine School at Adenta, said she had been praying against the second closure of schools because her only means of survival was teaching.

Mr Ernest Ofori Asempa, a teacher at Christiansburg Preparatory School at Ogbojo, near Adenta, told the GNA that, he could not afford to bear the difficulties his family went through during the first closure of schools.

He said though schools had resumed, he and his family were yet to recover from the impact of the long break and may not be able to endure a second closure of schools.

Mr Asempa said what was needed was strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols and not a closure, which would cause a lot of problems for private schools and the economy.

Mrs Theodora Dasitey, Headteacher of Little Roses Primary and Junior High School, said some pupils “are almost back into illiteracy. They have forgotten almost everything,” and that, a second closure of schools would not be in the interest of children.

Mrs Dasitey said teachers were doing their best to make school environment safe for children and must be supported and not closure of schools.

Madam Yasmine Ibrahim, a teacher at Green Field International School, said she believed that school environment was safer to control the spread of Covid-19 than home.