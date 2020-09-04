Mr. Kwaku- Agyemang-Manu, the Minister for Health, has said Ghana is on course to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

He said Ghana made significant progress towards achieving the UHC when the New Patriotic Party introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme but poor management of the scheme by the past administration eroded the gains made.

Speaking at a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a 40-bed Hospital at Sabronum in the Ahafo Ano South East District, Mr. Agyemang-Manu said the country was back on track with the revival of the NHIS and investment in health infrastructure.

The project is one of 12 hospital projects being constructed at a cost of €80million including insurance, in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern and Ahafo Regions.

Five of the projects are being executed in the Ashanti Region at Suame, Twedie, Manso Nkwanta, Sabronum and Drobonso.

The Health Minister said the President who is among three world leaders advocating for UHC across the globe was committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable to Ghanaians.

“We have paid a chunk of the debt owed health facilities by the NHIS left behind by the previous government which almost collapsed the scheme,” the Minister lamented.

He said now that the NHIS had been revived, the government would continue to invest in health infrastructure to improve access to quality healthcare from the sub-district to the national level of the health system.

To achieve this, he said, work on stalled infrastructure projects had resumed, while efforts were being made to secure funding for new projects.

The Health Minister also spoke of the establishment of infectious disease centres as part of efforts to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases going forward.

Mr. Joseph Agyemang Dapaah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Hospital, when completed, would improve healthcare delivery at Sabronum and its surrounding communities.

He said the District had always seen meaningful development when NPP was in power and urged the people to reward the Party by endorsing the President’s second term bid in the December elections.