We are on course with provision of boarding facilities for selected SHS – Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, says the Government is providing boarding facilities for some selected community Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

He made the revelation on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Mr Abdulai Abanga, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri.

The MP asked the Minister whether the Ministry had plans to construct a boarding facility for the Binduri Community Day Senior High School in the Upper East Region.

Dr Adutwum said the Ministry recognized the need for boarding facilities at some Community Senior High School (E-block) locations; explaining that the Ministry of Education had mapped out all E-Blocks located further from the Community for boarding facilities.

“From fiscal year 2019, we commenced a phased-provision of boarding facilities in selected communities to drive maximum benefit from the E-block,” he stated.

“To date, eight E-blocks have since been provided with dormitory facilities.

The procurement process for an additional five is in progress.”

He explained that Binduri Community Day Senior School was not part of the five mapped schools and that given the increasing enrollment in the school, the Binduri Community Senior High School should be considered, subject to receipt of formal request from the school and availability of funds.