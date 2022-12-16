We are poised for victory – NPP Women’s wing

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Wing of the Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency has inaugurated the Bortianor Women’s Wing.

It was on the heme: “With Unity We Stand to Break The 8.”

Madam Esther Amankwah, the Women’s Organiser for Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, said they were poised to propagate the achievements of the NPP in the constituency to win the 2024 elections.

She stated that the government under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia had undertaken unprecedented development projects in the constituency, and Ghana in general and deserved to be retained.

She said, the women’s wing was on a mission to spread the works of the government to the electorates to garner votes needed to win the elections in the constituency for the party.

According to her, the lives of women had progressed under the NPP and as such, they would work to contribute their quota to the breaking the 8 agenda of the party.

She added that the theme for the inauguration was a call on women in the party to be united ahead of the task.

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organizer said in six years, the NPP was able to undertake numerous developments in the country despite the world economic challenges.

She said despite the challenges, the government had provided ambulances to every constituency, implemented Free Senior High School (FSHS), school feeding programme and infrastructure developments including roads were still ongoing and that it was important that they propagated the achievements to Ghanaians.

She urged the women to engage in house to house and market campaign on the achievements of government.