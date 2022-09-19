We are positioning Western Region as tourist destination in Ghana – Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah says following significant measures by the government in the tourist industry, the Region will turn around fortunes of existing tourist sites to make the Region the preferred destination in Ghana.

He made the remarks when residents of Nzulezo, a village on stilts assured him during his tour of the area, that the local gin popularly called Akpeteshie, distilled in the village, was the best in the country and could rub shoulders with other gins on the international market.

Mr Darko-Mensah was thrilled that apart from being a tourist site, Nzulezo now distiledl the best local gin and efficacious herbal medicines.

The Regional Minister announced that plans were advanced to introduce the annual Nzulezo festival during which a canoe kayaking competition would be organized as a form of entertainment.

The move, according to him, would be a catalyst to leverage and promote domestic tourism and spearhead development.

Mr Darko-Mensah also visited Fort Appolonia at Beyin, where he said other potential tourist sites would be developed to attract more tourists to the Region and was confident that the Region would continue to pursue deliberate activities to ensure that the vision was achieved.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Madam Louisa Iris Arde, disclosed that the Assembly intended hooking the Nzulezo community and its activities on social media to impress it upon many people who did not know the place to visit the area.