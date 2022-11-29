We are positive on beating Uruguay – Tariq Lamptey

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey says the Black Stars will do its possible best to pick up a win against Uruguay in their final Group H Game on Friday.

The Brighton & Hove Albion player put up a stellar performance in Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea to liven Ghana’s qualification chances to the round of 16.

The youngster in an interview with GNA Sports after the game commended his teammates for showing a fighting spirit to seal Ghana’s first win in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The 22-year- old remains confident his side would maintain the same composure and work harder when they face nemesis Uruguay in a “do or die” encounter.

“We are confident going into our next game with the same mentality and energy. We would keep working hard to pick positive results in our next game,” he said.

Ghana is making her fourth appearance at the Mundial and would seek to go beyond its quarter-final feat achieved in 2010 after the Black Stars were dramatically eliminated by Uruguay.

Ghana now has three points after two games to sit in the second position ahead of Uruguay and Korea, with 2016 European champions Portugal at the summit of Group H.

The Black Stars would meet the two-time World Cup champions Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium, whilst Portugal faces South Korea on Friday.