The Security Agencies with the support of the Inspector-General of Police have prepared adequately to deal with persons who will dare foment violence on December 7, in Effutu Constituency.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, Chairman of Effutu Constituency Election Security Committee, issued the warning in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his Office in Winneba.

He said 76 hotspots were identified in the constituency with 142 polling stations. The interview was on measures the committee had put in place to address security concerns within the few days to the elections, during and after.

He also warned that security personnel to be deployed on Election Day, would not tolerate any acts of violence and advised political parties, particularly the youth to stay away from electoral offences likely to trigger conflict, or be dealt with ruthlessly.

“The patrol teams will be patrolling the constituency, particularly the hotspots to respond and ensure peace and order and to apprehend people found wanting.

Chief Superintendent Okanta said there were series of engagement with the leadership of the various political parties and youth groups in the area to avoid disturbances.

He reminded the public that ensuring peace before, during and after the December 7 polls was a shared responsibility and emphasized the need for all to be patriotic citizens in order for the constituency to record zero violence election.

Chief Superintendent Okanta expressed the hope that the public would cooperate with the men who would be on duty and to work tirelessly to ensure peaceful election to sustain the peace in Effutuman.