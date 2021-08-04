We are ready for #FixtheCountry demonstration – Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has stated its readiness to provide security for the #FixTheCountry Demonstration in Accra on Wednesday, August 4.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that police personnel would be deployed to protect all the demonstrators.

The much talked about street protest will start from the Obra Spot through the principal streets of the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, TUC, Kimbu, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), through the Atta Mills Highway, and end at the Black Star Square.

Mrs Tenge advised the protestors to respect all directives by the police during the march to ensure a smooth exercise.

She urged them to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols – wearing of face masks, ensuring social distancing, and avoiding handshakes.

“I urge protestors to follow all Police and traffic management directives, and not undermine the rights of others. We all want this exercise to be smooth and successful. So all we ask is that they accord us the maximum cooperation throughout the activity,” she added.

#FixTheCountry is a hashtag being used by a group of independent, non-political Ghanaians, middle class, and some celebrities with a call on government for urgent social and economic reforms in the country.

The campaign started on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after thousands of Ghanaians on social media, specifically on Twitter, got hooked up to the hashtag #FixTheCountry to protest poor governance and challenges in the Ghanaian economy.

Within 24 hours after the hashtag started the online campaign spread and gained nationwide attention promoting calls for street protests.

Leaders of the protest chose Sunday, May 9, 2021, for the demonstration but the police, on Thursday, May 6, obtained a restraining order from the High Court, presided over by Mrs Justice Ruby Aryeetey, against the protest march until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.

However, a Supreme Court Panel, presided over by Justice Yaw Appau, later set aside the High Court order that barred the protest indefinitely saying the order was in error and proceeded to quash it.

Meanwhile, about 24 hours to the August 4 demonstration, organisers of the event have started sharing flyers, t-shirts and various paraphernalia to people willing to be part of the campaign.