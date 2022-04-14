We Are Ready For Soccer Intellectuals Clash – Berry Ladies

Rhoda Owusu, Assistant Coach of Berry Ladies FC, says her team has turned their focus on their next game against Soccer Intellectuals, after sharing spoils with Immigration Ladies in a match-day 14 encounter.

Berry Ladies grabbed a crucial point against Immigration Ladies at the La McDan Park on Tuesday evening in Accra.

Immigration Ladies began the game with a high spirit and dominated in the game till Francisca Asajea put her side in the lead in the first half on the 13th minute, but her goal was cancelled by Ernestina Amoateng some few minutes to the end of the first half.

Speaking to GNA Sports, the Assistant Coach said despite being the away side, they came into the game with the hope of securing the maximum points, but things didn’t go as planned.

“We came here to win, but had a draw, and we would take it in good faith. Our focus is now on our next game, we can’t change the score line, we have to move on,” She said.

Berry Ladies have played 14 games having won three, drawn eight and lost three and are placed sixth position on the League table with 17 points.

However, Immigration Ladies, with 14 games, won one game, with five draws and 10 losses and are now 10th on the league table with eight points.