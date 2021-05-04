Mr Daniel Odei-Appiah, Korley Klottey Director, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), says the Organization has put measures in place to reduce the impact of floods ahead of the rainy season.

He said his outfit had embarked on education and sensitisation engagements with stakeholders and communities prone to flooding to save lives and property.

Mr Odei-Appiah, who was addressing a press conference on the Organization’s disaster preparedness, said his team had visited Odorna, Sahara, Osu-Doku, Osu-Alata and taking steps to protect them against flooding.

He said the dumping of refuse in drains had been a major cause of floods over the years and that a team had been assigned to ensure that all domestic drains were desilted.

Mr Odei-Appiah said the Odor River, a major channel for the passage of rain water into the Gulf of Guinea was being dredged by “Dredge Masters” and optimistic of an event free season.

He said plans were in place to remove all structures along water ways and that, that exercise would be preceded by a house to house sensitisation on safety during the rainy season and called for the support of all.