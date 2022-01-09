We are ready to commence quality academic year – Director

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Education Directorate has expressed it preparedness to welcome students back to school from the Christmas break to commence the 2022 academic year.

It said all measures, including the training and retraining of teaching and nonteaching staff, needed to deliver quality education were in session to ensure the academic year was successful.

While most private basic schools are expected to re-open on Monday January 10, 2022, all public primary schools and Junior High Schools are respectively scheduled to return on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Mrs Sabina Aba Wilson, the District Education Director, explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the directorate had made provisions to orientate some untrained teachers in the district to update their teaching skills.

“We will be meeting the headteachers to plan for the New Year. We have plans to delegate teams to welcome the freshers across various schools to their new classes,” she said.

The director also indicated that her outfit, in line with its New Year resolution of delivering quality education, would mount a monitoring system to ensure effective teaching and learning when school resumed.

“We have scheduled officers for monitoring and I will move to the classrooms myself. Recently, we had the District Education Oversight Committee with the District Chief Executive as the chairperson, held a meeting. The Assembly has plans to support us,” she said.

She gave the assurance that the directorate would maintain a ‘back-to-school’ campaign embarked upon last year, where students and parents were sensitised in churches, mosques and markets.

Mrs Wilson, further expressed optimism for high pupil and student retention when school resumed, stressing that “we are going to get all our students back in the classroom.

“We have tasked our headteachers and opinion leaders to continue to sensitise the students and parents.

“We also have a Ghana Radio lesson programme and so the students are well engaged even as they are in the house. It is the same lessons that we teach in the classrooms that have been recorded for an FM station to play and that has motivated a lot of them,” she said.

The director revealed plans to “donate stationery, toys and confectioneries to motivate pupils to stay in school”.

Reacting to the yet-to-be-released Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, Mrs Wilson said she was hopeful that her students would come out successfully.

“We did our best and so they will pass; all of them will pass,” she stressed.