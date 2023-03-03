We are ready to deepen already existing relations with Ghana – Envoys pledge

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the new envoys from Guinea, Canada, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Mauritius of Ghana’s readiness to support them in the discharge of their duties to further deepen the bilateral relations with their respective countries.

The President indicated that the Government of Ghana was prepared to engage with their respective Governments in areas of mutual interest such as education, agriculture, health, trade, and investments and amongst others, for the benefit of our peoples.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks when the new Envoys presented their letters of credence at the Jubilee House on Monday, 27th February, 2023.

The new Envoys for their part assured the President of their readiness to deepen the already existing good relations between their respective countries and Ghana for our mutual benefit.

The new Envoys included; the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Mr. Jean Matho Dore, the High Commissioner of Canada, Ms. Martine Moreau, the High Commissioner of New Zealand, Mr. Michael Ian Upton, the High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mr. Mohammed Shahdat, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Mohammed Abdellahi.