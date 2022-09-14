We are ready to develop Nzema – Regional Minister

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has said the Government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cares more about the people of Nzema than any other political party.

He said this was evidenced in the numerous developmental projects the current Government was doing in the Nzema area and the Jomoro Municipality, in particular.

“I can confidently say that the NPP Government is the best, in that in its short period in office, the Government has proven to be more dedicated to meeting the developmental needs of the people,” he noted.

The Regional Minister said this when he visited the Jomoro Municipality to inspect some ongoing projects as part of his three-day working visit to the Nzema area.

The Regional Minister visited the construction site of the new government hospital at Elubo, which is near completion.

The 42-bed health facility, which is expected to have an Out-Patient Department, a Theatre and Staff housing units among others, has an Infectious Disease Centre.

When completed, it would provide healthcare delivery to the people in and around the Jomoro enclave and help reduce the pressure on the Half Assini Government Hospital, which is currently the only hospital that served the whole of Jomoro.

The Minister also visited the site for the construction of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezilinbo in the District to protect the country’s oil resources.

The FOB is a secured forward operational level military position commonly used as a military base to support strategic goals and tactical objectives.

When completed, the Base would serve as an advanced military operational location from where the security of the country’s offshore oil fields could be coordinated and maintained.

The construction of the infrastructure is being executed by Messrs Amandi and Vuluxx and would include a breakwater and a jetty with a double lane tarred road, berthing facilities, and accommodation for military personnel.

“The Minister assured us that the entire project would be completed and commissioned by the first quarter of 2024.”

He said: “Kwame Nkrumah built a military base in Sekondi and now President Akufo-Addo is building another one in Jomoro. In fact, the President is making things happen in Jomoro and all the people must support him.”

He disclosed that the petroleum hub being created in the Jomoro area would generate about 780,000 jobs.

The Regional Minister also inspected an ultra-modern articulator truck terminal at Elubo to deal with the perineal transit truck congestion in the border town and the haphazard parking of cargo trucks in the municipality.

Madam Louisa Iris Arde, the Municipal Chief Executive, also heaped praises on the Government for doing more for the Jomoro people despite the global economic crisis that had had a toll on the country’s economy.