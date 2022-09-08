We are ready to lead in CP Care and Management – Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Healthcare system in Ghana is positioning itself to serve as a model in terms of Cerebral palsy care and management.

The organization with the support of Cerebral Palsy Africa, a Netherlands based non-governmental organization is therefore developing a manual to serve as a training guide for health professionals on how to handle children with cerebral palsy in health facilities

Mr Raymond Badu, Country Director of Cerebral Palsy Africa, at the day’s workshop on manual development hoped the manual would be as practical, friendly, and easy to use as possible to encourage its usage.

The workshop brought together medical doctors, emergency care nurses, physiotherapists, community-based rehabilitation professionals, a parent of a child with cerebral palsy, a midwife, and a senior administrator at the Salvation Army.

The participants shared their experiences and knowledge on cerebral palsy as well as practical suggestions they could implement to enhance the lives of families nurturing children with cerebral palsy.

Mr Badu who is also the head of the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centre at Agona Duakwa said once the manual was developed, it will help establish a protocol of care in all Salvation Army facilities for children with cerebral palsy.

“I hope that it will also serve as a model for the whole country to follow,” he said.

The Salvation Army has been involved in the care of vulnerable groups in Ghana. The organisaton currently has 13 health facilities dotted around the country and three rehabilitation centres.