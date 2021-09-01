‘We are ready to support Agenda 111 hospital in Afadzato South’ – Togbe Akoto

Akoto VIII, Acting President of the Ve Traditional Council in the Afadzato South District, has said the traditional area welcomed the construction of a new district hospital geared towards the improvement of healthcare delivery in the district.

He said the selection of the district as a beneficiary was welcome news and confirmed that he was contacted about the said project and gave his ‘blessings’.

Togbe Akoto speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ve Golokuati disclosed that “I am expecting it, it is good news to us and I think the entire Traditional Council is ever ready to support the government to achieve that goal.”

Some of the residents who interacted with the GNA said they expect works to progress steadily on the hospital to meet the deadline.

Master Semedor Christian, a motor rider at Ve Golokuati, said a hospital in the district was the right decision since access to health care services would be closer to residents since accessing health had been distanced from them.

He called on the government to ensure that contractors who would be working on the construction of the hospital met the deadline.

Madam Mercy Savi, a market woman from Logba disclosed that the construction of a district hospital would be an improvement in the health of residents in the district especially women and pregnant women.

“As a woman, travelling to access healthcare during pregnancy was a difficult thing for us. We have to board vehicles to far places in such conditions and unfortunately, some women die on the way which puts them and their wards in danger.”

She also said at times, they were referred to hospitals after visiting health centres and it required expenses hence the presence of the Agenda 111 hospital could even help in times of emergencies and save cost.

Mr Cheerful Cherubim, Assemblyman, Ve Deme Electoral Area said he welcomed the idea and urged the government to involve the Assembly members who would mobilize the support of their various electoral areas towards the success of the project.

He appealed to the government to consider adding more hospitals to the district to cater for the needs of communities within and outside the district.

Afadzato South District is home to one of the eight district hospitals that will be constructed in the Volta region.

The rest of the districts are Ho-West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Akatsi South, Anloga, South Dayi, and Akatsi North Districts.

President Akufo-Addo announced the construction of 111 health facilities nationwide including new regional, district, and psychiatric hospitals to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region have access to quality healthcare services.

The construction of the health facilities also falls in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care to all citizens and the attainment of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3)