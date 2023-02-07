We are ready to support our new leadership – Minority Caucus

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has pledged to support the new Minority Leadership whose appointment a few days ago led to a crisis within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The resolution of the crisis over the reshuffle of the Minority Leadership Parliament follows a crunch meeting jointly called by the Council of Elders of the NDC, the Party Leadership and the Minority Members of Parliament (MPs).

Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu who led the NDC Council of Elders, speaking after the crunch meeting, urged the Minority Caucus to close its ranks and move forward in unity.

“As you can see now from this meeting the crisis over the reshuffle of the Minority leadership has been resolved,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the Minority MPs to be resolute and work towards the victory of the Party in the 2024 General Election.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, said the Party remained resolute to capture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

“You can see from the enthusiasm that the challenges that arose as result of the announcement of the new Minority Leadership in Parliament have been resolved,” he said, adding that the challenges that the Party had gone through in the past few days had produced beneficial results.

“… The structure for organising the Party’s Caucus in Parliament, which was slept over has now been put on the front burner.

“We, in the NDC believes that sparks of truth emanates from clashes of opinion,” he added.

Dr Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolga East, who led some Minority MPs to petition the Council of Elders on the matter, said the mediation by the Council of Elders had helped to bring peace and that there was no issue.

According to him, the petition was not about the new leadership but about procedures and the right of the caucus to be consulted.

“When we sent the petition to the Council of Elders of the NDC, I emphasized one thing that this petition was not about the new leadership… It was not about Hon. Ato Forson neither was it about Hon. Kofi Buah nor about Hon. Kwame Agbodza.

“This petition was also not about Hon. Haruna Iddrisu neither was it about Hon Avedzi neither was it about Hon Muntaka. It is about process improvement and the right of the caucus to be consulted,” he said.

Dr Ayine pledged the readiness of the Caucus to stand behind Dr Ato Forson and the new leadership.

“We are going to stand solidly behind Dr Ato Forson and his leadership, there will be no turning back from what has happened today, ” he stated.