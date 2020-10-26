Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs and Agbogbomefia of Asogli State has called on members of the National House of Chiefs to re-elect him as President of the House to enable him to continue to reposition the chieftaincy institution to greater heights.

He said his leadership was waist deep into efforts towards increasing the dignity of traditional authority in the country and must be retained to continue.

Togbe Afede was speaking at the election of leaders for the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ho.

He said the chieftaincy institution had been noticeably active during his tenure and had endeavoured to support the government’s efforts at peace and development.

The Agbogbomefia said the various committees and institutional transformation of the National House had been reformed and mentioned the digitisation of its records and also the establishment of an endowment fund.

“At the National House, we emphasised on development-orientation, supporting the government in all of its programmes, and we contributed to key issues of national discourse.

We supported the peace of the country through various interventions, and we helped improve the remuneration of chiefs across the country. We have restructured judicial committees. We have tried to bring chieftaincy closer to the people,” he added.

Togbe Afede said the Chieftaincy House was also far engaged in getting Article 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act amended to restore the summoning powers of traditional authorities, and was also building a continental forum of African traditional leaders.

He said a continental city state project was also in the offing and asked members to support his vision of Ghana hosting the project.

“We are trying to bring all chiefs of Africa together for an Africa Traditional Leaders Union. We are also working on a city state concept for Africa, to be located in Ghana.

So I am asking you to let me continue as your representative so we can continue with the great job that we are doing, so we can amend section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act, for our powers of summons would be restored to us.

We also expect to work hard on customary laws and lines of succession. So this is a whole work that we need to continue and I need to be there so we can continue under my leadership,” he said.

Togbe Afede was unanimously elected to the National House and would be contesting for the National slot in November chieftaincy election.