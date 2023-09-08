We are using our resources very judiciously – Ghana Boxing Federation President

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), DSI Bernard Quartey has disclosed that it has not been easy getting financial support for the national boxing teams, so they have been using all funds that come to their coffers very wisely.

Speaking to Yours Truly on the Olympic Solidarity awarded by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), he said it was meant for a competition in Cameroun, but they decided to keep it and use it for the African Olympic Qualifiers and other up coming programme.

He expressed that there are series of boxing events for the senior and junior teams as well as the females, but when they are cash strapped they cannot go so when ever they get some form of support, they try to manage.

“I am the one who spends most of the money and at times some of my executives, especially Vice President Dauda Fuseni support but it has not been easy, so when we spend and there is money available we try to reimburse” he explained.

According to the GBF President the team has not broken non residential camp since the Commonwealth Games until recently put in residential for the African Olympic Qualifiers,

He thanked the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and all who supported the Black Bombers and Black Hitters before they flew to Dakar for the 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier.

He noted that with the number of days training seriously under experienced coach Asare and his staff, the team is fully prepared and he believes the boxers from Ghana will do well in Dakar,

He hinted that the presence of Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy Macbones in the team has also raised the morale and confidence of everyone, so they are charged to perform their best.

“We have an image and reputation to protect as the best boxing nation in Africa, so we will not let the nation and our admirers down, We are going to do our best in Senegal and qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games” he said.

The 12 athletes representing Ghana are Janet Acquah, Ramatu Quay, Anatu Mohammed, Sarah Apew, and Ornella Sathoud.

The rest were, Theophilus Allotey, Abdul Wahib Omar, Joseph Commey, Alfred Kotey, Seth Gyimah, Jonathan Tetteh, and David Bawah Akankolin.

The tournament starts from September 9th to 15.