We are winning the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League – Medeama SC

Kwesi Donsu Captain of Medeama SC, says the Tarkwa-based club have had adequate training and preparations and are keen on winning the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Donsu, an influential member of the team told the GNA Sports that with the support of the teammates and supporters, he was confident Medeama SC can achieve the target for the season.

“We are ready for the season and the GHALCA G6 also helped us a lot to prepare and assess the new players who were signed. We pray against injury in camp and I believe we would not go below the second position, but the ultimate aim is to win the league,” he added.

He stated, “I hate defeat and do not sleep when we lose. I want to continue to make an impact to get the maximum three points in every match for my club”.

When asked his toughest opponent in the league last season, he said Accra Lions was the team that gave Medeama SC the toughest opposition.

“Accra Lions gave us the tough test and we lost 1-0 in the first round. They are a good side and they gave a tough time last season.”

The 26-year-old who plays as a midfielder scored three goals with six assists to help Medeama SC finish second with 56 points in the 2021/22 GPL season.

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League starts on Saturday, September 10, and Medeama SC would travel to the capital to face Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.