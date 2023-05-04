We are working to ease economic challenges of Ghanaians – Agona West MP

The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has said government is working hard to turn the melt down economy around to ease the excessive cost of living of Ghanaians.

She said the government was aware of the economic crisis and was putting prudent measures in place to reduce the hardship.

The MP gave the assurance when she addressed supporters of the New Patriotic Party after four-hour health walk to mark the International May Day at Agona Swedru in the central region.

The walk also coincided with the celebration of one year anniversary of election of constituency executives into office.

All 31 electoral areas polling station executives and coordinators took part in the walk which started from Agona Swedru PWD office and ended at Otabilkrom Astro Turf.

Mrs Morrison who is also the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social protection, congratulated Ghanaian workers for their hard work and selfless dedication to duty and expressed the hope that their expectations and aspirations would be met to promote the wellbeing of all.

The MP said the government was poised to outline policies and programmes that would propel the economy back in the next few years to create opportunities to minimize the challenges in the country.

She said government under President Akufo-Addo was focused and would bring back financial stability to curtail the cost of goods and services and appealed to Ghanaians to bear with the government.

She said the tough time was a global financial problem and hoped that it would end through hard work and dedication of government.

The MP expressed the hope that the delegates would vote to retain her in the next parliamentary primary to continue her decent work to help create quality living standards.

Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, Agona West constituency Chairman thanked the supporters for their full participation and pledged that the exercise would not be a nine-day wonder.

He said it would be an annual programme instituted by the constituency executives to serve as a platform to revive the party at the grassroots to win the 2024 elections.

Alhaji Gibrin Tanko called for level playing field for other members with interest to contest the parliamentary primary and urged all to conduct their campaigns in a fair manner to avert confusion.