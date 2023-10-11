We are working to resolve Prepaid meter challenge – ECG

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has notified its NURI Kamstrup meter prepayment customers that their current inability to purchase electricity is due to some technical issues the company is facing.

Over the last three days, some of the company’s clients who utilize the NURI Kamstrup metering system have been unable to purchase electricity.

The company in a statement issued on October 9, 2023, stated that they are working tediously to fix the issues and hope that everything will be restored to its normal state after the issue is resolved.

The company through text messages reached out to its clients stating: “Dear cherished Nuri Kamstrup prepaid customer. We are experiencing a technical challenge. Please bear with us while we work assiduously to get it resolved. Sorry for the inconvenience caused”.

ECG apologises for the inconvenience this technical issue may have caused.