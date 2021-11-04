‘We, as PWDs, say no to LGBTQ+’

Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region say they are against the promotion of LGBTQ+ in the country and are in full support of Parliament to pass the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Mr Jonathan Setrakor Ocloo, the District Chairman of the PWDs, said accepting LGBTQ+ would only complicate issues of members’ health.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said there was already existing stigmatisation against PWDs and adding LGBTQ+ practices would only exacerbate their woes.

“PWDs still suffer from stigmatisation in some societies and practicing LGBTQ+ would denigrate the status of PWDs more in society,” he said.

Though the nature of some disabilities made it difficult for some members to find sexual partners, accepting LGBTQ+ culture would definitely not be the way to go since it could worsen the health of PWDs or inflict more physical pains on the person who could be lured into practicing it.

Mr Ocloo called on all PWDs to reject LGBTQ+ practices since it might worsen their situation both physically and emotionally.

He said PWDs were already being treated unfairly by some sections of society and found it difficult to meet their health needs so adding any more complications in the name of acculturation would gravely affect their well-being.

In August, this year, some parliamentarians laid a Private Members’ Bill before Parliament, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

The Bill seeks to criminalise the activities of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI), as well as individuals and organisations that advocate or promote the act in the country.

The 36-page Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.