The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent their best wishes to Ghanaian boxer Duke Akuetteh Micah ahead of Saturday’s bout against World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight Champion, John Riel Casimero.

The bout to be staged at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA is part of a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Showtime’s pay-per-view, which features five world title matches, including world champion twin brothers, Jermall and Jermell Charlo.

A statement released by the GBA said they had been monitoring the training of the former Olympian and are confident in his capabilities of annexing the World title.

“The GBA is confident that Duke Micah would successfully win this title and continue his forward march towards chalking many more successes in the ring.

“The President Peter Zwennes and the entire Executives, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union and Friends of Boxing wish Duke Micah good luck and victory in his upcoming fight.

“We cannot afford to sit unconcerned as the statutory body in charge of promotion and development of Boxing in Ghana, but to support you both physically and spiritually to win this fight for our homeland Ghana. We Believe in You, ” Mr. Patrick Johnson, the GBA Secretary-General said.

Duke Micah would be looking to become Ghana’s 10thboxing champion joining the likes DK Poison, Azumah Nelson Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey, Isaac Dogboe, and Richard Commey