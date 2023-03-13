We Cannot Accept wearing the badge and label as Least Developed Countries

Specially accredited organizations to the UN LDC5, HIRED Consult Ghana and BeMORE Global Consult Nigeria, led more than 25 youth delegations to Qatar, Doha, to participate in the Conference.

Led by Head of Delegations, John Aggrey and Musa Olatunji, Founder and CEOs of HIRED Consult and BeMORE Global Consult respectively, these young leaders globally engaged at different sessions of the conference. Adding their collective voice to the Doha Program of Action, the Head of Delegations stated, “We have come too far to accept such a tag for any country to be called Least Developed Country. Against the backdrop of Leaving No One Behind, progress and development must be sustainably addressed and felt by all. It is our belief this UN LDC5 will set a meaningful, proactive and action-oriented course of landmark commitments to speed up support for all LDCs to attain the status, ‘Developing or Developed’. By this, then we can say, we have achieve something worthwhile for the future of all generations and countries”.

The delegation had the opportunity to interact with Stakeholders and High-Level Dignitaries on the sidelines of the Event. Notable was the Nigerian Delegation in an open dialogue and photo op with H. E. President Buhari of Nigeria and H. E. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. The Team also paid a courtesy call at the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar to acquaint themselves with operations and build future cooperation for the youth.

Some highlight speeches were made during the event. “In the spirit of leaving no one behind, the Private Sector Forum represents an important opportunity to mobilize private sector support for the least developed countries to achieve their fullest potential,” said Rabab Fatima, Secretary-General of the LDC5.

“By fostering collaboration and partnerships, we can leverage the resources, expertise, and enterprising spirit of the private sector to help the least developed countries overcome the development challenges they face and build a more prosperous future for their citizens,” said Ms. Fatima, who is also the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

Focused tracks included the Private Sector, Civil Society, Youth, South-South Cooperation and Parliamentarian. One of the key elements of the Doha Programme of Action is promoting youth economic inclusion and entrepreneurial skills where the discussion touched on ways to motivate and empower young people.

About the UN LDC5, DOHA – QATAR

The world’s Least Developed Countries are in a race against time to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development.

The Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most – and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries helping them make progress on the road to prosperity. – UN