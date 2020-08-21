Daniel Obeng Crentsil Captain of Elmina Sharks FC, has said that footballers can’t risk their lives to play football amidst Coronavirus.

According to Captain Crenstil, adequate measures must be put in place before any consideration of resuming football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in March halted the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

In July, the GFA canceled the 2019/2020 league season and fixed September 2020 to restart the season which is subject to approval from the government.

The central midfielder who joined Sharks in April this year told the GNA Sports that, though footballers miss the game adequate measures must be put in place before the league resumes.

He said “we’ve missed football because it is part of our lives. This is where we mostly derive our joy from when playing but now it’s no more.

“It’s very frustrating not playing since March. This is the career we’ve chosen and feed our families from. We get bonuses when we’re playing but now it’s no more because of COVID.

“However our safety is of much concern to us. We can’t risk our lives to play football when measures are not put in place. Adequate measures must be put in place before we restart Football in the country.”

Obeng Crentsil, 24, had spells with Ghanaian Clubs, West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), and New Edubiase before joining Elmina Sharks.