We can’t use social media ‘ to break the 8’ – Tangoba

Madam Tangoba Abayage, a former Upper East Regional Minister, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to use only social media as a tool to galvanise support towards the Party’s quest to break the eight-year rule of political parties in Ghana.

She urged all party members, especially the youth in the Region and across the country not to sit in the comfort of their homes and use only social media to project the works of the NPP over the years.

She admonished them to move into the nook and cranny of all Constituencies and propagate the message of the NPP to enable them ‘break the eight’ in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“We can’t break the eight by only being on social media, although it is a very strong instrument. We have to break the eight by responding rapidly in our various Constituencies, electoral areas and polling stations,” she said.

Madam Abayage said this when she addressed NPP supporters at the inauguration of the ‘Rapid Response Unit’ for the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Bolgatanga to help mobilise support for him towards the Party’s Presidential primaries.

“We have to lace our boots and do the work that we have to do. We have to move to every nook and cranny of this Region and beyond. Every nook and cranny must be hit,” Madam Abayage, also a former Ambassador to Italy, said.

She said the NPP had lots of positive projects and interventions which members of the Party could campaign on, stressing that “Let us use the positives to negate their negativity,” she added.

She said out of the 10 Flagbearer aspirants of the Party, Dr Bawumia was the “Primus inter pares. No one comes closer. He is the top amongst the most, but that doesn’t mean we should go and sleep.

“It gives us a lot of work because we need to tell people why he is the best amongst the most, and we must be able to do this rapidly, and on time. All 16 Regions agree that our best bet for 2024 is none other than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” she said.

The former Regional Minister urged delegates to first of all ensure that the Vice President was elected among the first five, and then elected as the Flagbearer and subsequently the President of the Ghana.

“We have a lot of work to do,” she emphasized.

Mr. Filson Awankua, the Convenor of the ‘Rapid Response Unit,’ said the Vice President had several qualities, and worked hard and diligently over the years from opposition till date.

“In fact, he partnered President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lost two elections, persevered with him then they won two elections.

“So we the ‘Rapid Response Unit’ of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believe that if this person has laboured for 16 years, he is the surest bet and the man who has learnt on the job,” he added.

Mr. Awankua said geographical, national unity, and peaceful co-existence were critical in the political landscape, and indicated that even though Dr Bawumia was a Muslim, “He gelled so well with the Christian faith.

“He has supported Christian establishments. So he is a unifying symbol which our nation needs so much. He is effective, active and contributes towards the development of this country,” Mr. Awankua said.