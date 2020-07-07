A group affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is praising the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast on her selections as the running mate for the NDC’s flag bearer and leader John Dramani Mahama.

The all-female group by name Gratia Women of Substance Network in a press conference today said the recognition and selection of Jane Opoku Agyeman was a step in the right direction.

Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman before her selection was the former Education Minister under the John Mahama administration.

She has held internationals positions such as Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora among others.

Former President John Mahama also describes Naana Jane as God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model.

“Your strides in your professional career life have taken the empowerment of women to power circles, and gives hope as a role model for direction and hope for all women,” the group stated.

They commended the National Council of the NDC for choosing a woman of substance for the first time as a female running mate for the party.

According to them, the pair is the best bet for 2020 election victory for the NDC party.

“So we therefore call on all women activists or women’s group and other society to support a resounding victory for the NDC in the upcoming election,” the Executive Director for the group, Theresa Gbekie made the call when addressing the press.

Source: Isaac Dzidzoamenu

