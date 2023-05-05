We Condemn Assassination Attempt on Vladimir Putin

HUGO CHAVEZ INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

FOR PEACE, FRIENDSHIP AND SOLIDARITY

5th May, 2023

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) strongly condemned the assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin of the Federation of Russia. Drones laden with explosives were used to target the Russian Presidency, and this terrorist attack was carried out on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023 at the Kremlin (The Seat of the Russian Presidency) in Moscow.

This assassination attempt on the life of President Putin can only be described as a cowardly terrorist act which must be condemned by all sane-thinking and civilized people. We are extremely concerned and worried for the threat posed on the life of the Russian President and other political leaders in Russia. Such action has no place in any civilized society. It cannot be allowed to undermine the territorial integrity of Russia, the peace and security of Europe and the world.

This terrorist attack is incompatible with democratic values and decency. It should be noted that Russia does not have a culture of assassination of leaders on foreign lands.

It is still not forgotten the assassination bids carried against foreign leaders, say for instance Patrice Lumumba of the Congo in 1961, President Sylvanus Olympio of Togo in 1963, President Murtala Muhammed of Nigeria in 1976, Dr. Walter Rodney of Guyana in 1980, Prime Minister Maurice Bishop of Grenada in 1983 President Samora Machel of Mozambique in 1986, Captain Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso in 1987, Laurent Desire Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2001, Muammar Al-Gaddafi of Libya in 2011, to mention but a few.

This latest assassination attempt on the President of Russia will certainly go down as yet another shameful and disgraceful episode in the world. Regrettably, it sought to prolong the war in Ukraine. This is a threat not only to the existence of Russia, but to all countries and regions of the world. The civilized international community must not allow such actions to take root anywhere.

By: Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director

Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity

(HCIF-PFS)