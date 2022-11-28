We Condemn Attempted Coup In Sao Tome And Principe – PDL

The People’s Democratic League (PDL) condemns in the strongest term the attempted coup d’état during the night of Friday 25th November, 2022 in Sao Tome and Principe, and rejects the use of violence against State institutions. We support peace, democracy, human rights and the rule of law and we are of the firm view that the will of the people must be respected anywhere.

The PDL stands against any attempt by power-thirst individuals to subvert the will of the people to thwart democracy, constitutionality and the rule of law. In this regard, we join the international community and all peace and democratic institutions to condemn the attempted coup in Sao Tome and Principe, which is unacceptable in this 21st century. We stand in solidarity with the elected government of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, the people of Sao Tome and Principe and all of Africa.

The will of the people, expressed through the ballot, can neither be subverted nor thwarted by the evil machinations of power-thirst rogues. We are happy that the evil forces have been defeated with devastating blows.

It is our hope that the democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada can take on its position in a peaceful and calm environment, within the framework established by law and with full respect for the institutions. In this time of great historic importance, we salute the people of Sao Tome and Principe and Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada. You have demonstrated to the rest of Africa and the world that democracy and democratic good governance cannot be replaced by fascist terrorism.

The People’s Democratic League is a political Movement established in 1986. Founded on the principles of peace, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, justice, equality, freedom and dignity, the PDL seeks to transform into a full-fledged political Party for Sierra Leone.

Concluding, we call on all those who seek the destruction of Africa through acts of violence and unconstitutional change of elected governments to allow peace, democracy and sustainable development to stand on the continent.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder and Leader

People’s Democratic League-PDL-