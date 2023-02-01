We Condemn The Horrific Terror Attacks In Pakistan

“In the name of Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Merciful, whose bounties are unbounded, whose benevolence is everlasting, whose blessings are uncountable, whose being is eternal, whose mercy is unlimited, whose provisions are un-ending, and whose Love is our life, whose worship is our faith”.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) condemns terrorism, no matter where the evil trade is committed or who have committed the crime. It is reported that a devastating bomb blasts ripped Pakistan on Monday, 31st January, 2023 killing dozens of Muslim worshippers and injuring at least two hundred people in a Mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. We are shocked and saddened by these reports of attacks on innocent Muslim worshippers in Pakistan.

We completely understand the trauma and agony suffered by the people of Pakistan following this cruel terror attack. The STBHF mourns the loss of innocent lives, and in this hour of grief, the Organisation stands by Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. As always, the purveyors of terror have chosen to target innocent people while conducting their prayers in God’s House. The latest terror attacks in Pakistan sent a clear message that terrorism needs a strong and united global approach to rid the world of the evil menace.

Pakistan is witnessing a horrifying tragedy, but we believe as a God-fearing nation, a resilient nation, the Asian country will rise stronger after the closure of this dark hour. It comes to say therefore, that, the international community must do more, and not just talk without action, in order to root out the scourge of this evil menace, and to ensure international peace and security.

As we grieve the loss of innocent lives in the Pakistani terror attacks, our Organisation decries the hatred and violence, perpetrated by terrorist outfits, represented by this evil act. Targeting places of worship for terror attacks is unacceptable. Terrorism is an evil act that destroys civilization and humanity, and there is no moral argument to justify the crime of any such act anywhere.

The perpetrators of this evil act have got it wrong; their trade cannot divide religious and ethnic groups, be it in Pakistan, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, the Philippines or elsewhere such attacks are taking place. We pause here for a minute to remember those who were killed in the Pakistani terror attack; and we grieve with those who are suffering and condemn the cowardly terror attack targeting Muslims for their faith.

This terror attack in Pakistan reveals the rising tide of violence against Muslims and Islam all over the world. This inhumane, cowardly appalling attack on Muslim worshippers in Pakistan stands against all forms of civilization, and this we condemn in the strongest possible terms. The right of people to practice their faith freely and peacefully is a human right that is recognized in all international Protocols, Conventions and Principles. We encourage people of different faiths to live together peacefully.

Our Organisation believes that solidarity andfriendship connect people of faith everywhere. Peaceful co-existence is one of the cherished principles that led to the establishment of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation in 2017. We express once again, our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this terror act, and pray that there will be peace and co-existence and understanding among Pakistanis, and without division. Our profound condolences go out also to the entire people of Pakistan, as well as the friends of the victims, both national and foreign.

Sender:

Foday M. Kamara

Acting Country Programme Coordinator

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)

For and on behalf of volunteers of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)