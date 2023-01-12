“We demand the implementation of PNDC Law 287 for salt development in Ada”- Chief

Sub Chief of Terkpebiawer Clan in Ada and a leading member of Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), Nene Dadebom Anim II, has entreated the government to implement the PNDC Law 287 and cancel the illegitimate mining license issued to ElectroChem Ghana Limited, a Salt Production Company and a subsidiary of McDan Group of Company to avert further unrest in the area.

He made the call at a Press Conference on Wednesday 11 January 2023 at Bornikopey in the Ada West District in Greater Accra Region to address a statement issued by McDan Group of Company on 14 November 2022 that the company will stop all activities by the owners in the Lagoon after 31 January 2023.

Addressing the media, he explained that the PNDC Law 287 and the Master Plan allow the owners of the Lagoon to mine salt in the lagoon stressing that the people do not need the permission of anyone to work for their livelihood in the lagoon.

“We would like you to know that we are not working in the Songor Lagoon because you have given us permission to do so; we are working in the Lagoon because it is our right by natural law, custom, and tradition to do so”, he stressed.

“We have every right in natural law to work in the Songor Lagoon; you have no right to be here, your presence in Ada is illegitimate and contrary to the PNDC Law 287 and you cannot give us any ultimatum”, he asserted.

Nene Dadebom II reiterated that ASLA is prepared to resist any attack by the mining company to forcefully deny the indigents of their livelihood this year, and therefore promised that the group is ready to intensify legal actions and demonstrations against ElectroChem should the company make any attempt to criminalize the people.

Nene Dadebom Anim II who is also the chief of Salom has questioned the inactions of political leaders in the two districts of Ada West and Ada East District to protect the people after several evidence of brutality they have suffered at the hands of the company after the illegal lease of the Lagoon.

The Divisional Queen Mother of Terkpebiawer Clan, Nana Korleykie Korley has also stated that the lease agreement entered into by some chiefs of Ada and ElectroChem Ghana Limited to produce salt in the lagoon is illegal since the chiefs signed the concession without the concern of their kingsmen.

“We are asking the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to conduct a thorough investigation into how ElectroChem paved the way to Parliament for the eradication of the Lagoon. This investigation should also explain how the company also claimed 41000 acres of the Lagoon instead of the less than 10,000 acres agreed and signed for him in Parliament”, she requested.

She also expressed dismay over the atrocity meted out to the community members at the enclave of the Lagoon by ElectroChem when they seek the details of the lease agreement that is excluding them from access to their natural and legitimate property.

By; Nicholas Tetteh Amedor.